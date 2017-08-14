America Ferrera has 'Sisterhood' reunion with Amber Tamblyn (and her baby girl)

share tweet pin email

The "Sisterhood" lives on!

America Ferrera and Amber Tamblyn enjoyed a "Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants" mini-reunion over the weekend and they brought along the sisterhood's newest member, Tamblyn's 5-month-old daughter, Marlow.

Ferrera, 33, took to Instagram to share a photo of herself giving the little girl a smooch, hashtagging it "#thefutureisSisterhood."

#thefutureisSisterhood A post shared by America Ferrera (@americaferrera) on Aug 13, 2017 at 6:54pm PDT

Marlow, whose dad is comedian and "Arrested Development" star David Cross, has been learning all about strong female friendships since she was in the womb.

Everett Collection Amber Tamblyn, Blake Lively, America Ferrera and Alexis Bledel in a scene from 2005's "Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants."

Last year, her mom revealed she was pregnant in an essay she wrote for Glamour magazine that found her musing on the nature of motherhood during the heated 2016 presidential election.

"I’ve been thinking about motherhood a lot lately. What it means to be one, what it means to have one, what it means to know one, what it means to make decisions as one and have conversations as one," Tamblyn, 34, wrote. "I am very lucky to be surrounded by strong mothers, from my own mom to some of my best friends—those who are raising young women to accept themselves and those who are raising young men to accept women."

Blake Lively, another "Sisterhood" costar (with two daughters of her own), proudly shared an excerpt from the essay in an Instagram post last October.

Sister for life. For real. Forever. #womensmarch A post shared by Amber Tamblyn (@amberrosetamblyn) on Jan 21, 2017 at 1:42pm PST

The three actresses also showed off their strong bond at the Women's March in New York City last January — just one month before little Marlow was born.

Sister #2 located in NYC march! #womensmarchnyc A post shared by Amber Tamblyn (@amberrosetamblyn) on Jan 21, 2017 at 2:49pm PST

Getty Images 'Sisters' forever: America Ferrera, Amber Tamblyn, Blake Lively and Alexis Bledel reunited for Tamblyn's directorial debut in May.

Supporting each other comes naturally to the longtime pals, who became fast friends while making the beloved 2005 film and its 2008 sequel.

All four "Sisterhood" stars, including Alexis Bledel, reunited in May for the premiere of Tamblyn's directorial debut, "Paint It Black."

All grown up. #blakesfingerinmynose #ambersfingerinmymouth #alexisisatruelady #sisterlove #holdtighttotheonesyoulove 👭👭 A post shared by America Ferrera (@americaferrera) on Jul 8, 2016 at 11:01am PDT

Of course, as Marlow will one day learn, sometimes the ladies — like all sisters — get together just to have fun, and what could be better than that?

Welcome to the "Sisterhood," Marlow!