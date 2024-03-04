Ambani family wedding: What brought Rihanna and Mark Zuckerberg to India?

The Ambani family's next wedding is drawing eyes from all over the world — and it hasn't even happened yet.

Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of India's most valuable company, Reliance Industries, brought together billionaires, celebrities and heads of state for a pre-wedding celebration the first weekend of March.

Ambani's youngest child, Anant Ambani, is set to marry his longtime girlfriend, Radhika Merchant, later this year.

Merchant is the daughter of Viren Merchant, chief executive of Encore Healthcare, and entrepreneur Shaila Merchant, according to AP.

The pre-wedding celebration's 1,200-person guest list, per AP, included Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Ivanka Trump, as well as Indian billionaires, Bollywood stars and heads of state.

Rihanna performed her first full concert since 2016 at the celebration, with a set list longer than what she performed at the 2023 Super Bowl.

Who is the Ambani family?

Forbes names Mukesh Ambani, 66, the richest person in Asia and ranks him No. 9 among the most wealthy billionaires in the world. His net worth is over $117 billion.

Mukesh Ambani chairs and runs Reliance Industries, which was founded as a textile manufacturer by his late father, and now is involved in telecommunications, energy, retail and financial services.

Billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani, son Anant and wife Nita at the pre-wedding celebration. Reliance group / AP

Mukesh Ambani is married to Nita Ambani. They have three children: Twins Isha and Akash Ambani, and younger son Anant Ambani.

According to AP, the Ambani family owns a 27-story private apartment in Mumbai, nicknamed Antilia, which includes three helipads, a 160-car garage, a movie theater, a ballroom, a swimming pool and a fitness center.

What's going on with Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding?

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding isn't until July. The pre-wedding bash ran from March 1 to 3 in the city of Jamnagar, the family’s hometown. Jamnagar is also the base of Reliance Industries’ main oil refinery, per AP.

Before festivities kicked off, Ambani family organized a community food service on Feb. 28 for over 50,000 people in surrounding villages, according to The Hindu.

The outlet reported that the invitation instructed guests to wear “jungle fever” attire to visit the animal rescue center operated by the groom. The invitation also said guests would receive a mood board for each day’s expected dress code.

Mark Zuckerberg posing for a photograph with billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani, right, and Radhika Merchant at their pre-wedding bash on on March 02, 2024 in Jamnagar, India. Reliance group / AP

Anant Ambani’s siblings also had star-studded weddings

This isn't the family's first extravagant wedding.

Beyoncé performed in the lead-up to Isha Ambani's 2018 wedding to Anand Piramal. Priyanka Chopra-Jonas and Nick Jonas were on the guest list, as were U.S. Secretaries of State Hillary Clinton and John Kerry.

Coldplay and the Chainsmokers provided entertainment for Akash Ambani's 2019 wedding to Shloka Mehta. In attendance were former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, former British PM Tony Blair, Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings and Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan