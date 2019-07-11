KindleUnlimited can be accessed via the Kindle Reading app on almost any phone, tablet or computer. Plus, a three-month subscription for the service usually costs $30, so there couldn't be a better deal for bookworms.

Whether you've been searching for the perfect beach read or a novel that will transport you to the world of your dreams before you go to bed, you can choose the title of your choice — whenever and wherever you want. Some current popular titles from the service include "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" and "The Year of Yes," by Shonda Rhimes.

If books aren't your thing, KindleUnlimited also grants you access to the current month's edition of some of your favorite magazines. You can listen to thousands of audiobooks with the subscription, too!

This deal lasts until July 31, so if you've got a few more masterpieces to comb through — now's your chance.

It goes without saying that we're always here for a great deal, and it's even better when the deal doesn't cost us a dime.

