'The Amazing Race' suspends production due to coronavirus concerns

CBS has suspended production of "The Amazing Race" because of concerns about the coronavirus.

"Due to increased concerns and uncertainty regarding the coronavirus around the world, CBS and the producers of 'The Amazing Race' have taken the precautionary measure of temporarily suspending production on the 33rd season of the series," a CBS spokesperson told NBC News in a statement.

"The Amazing Race" contestants Colin Guinn and Christie Woods and host Phil Keoghan appear on the season 31 finale. CBS has suspended production on the global competition series due to concerns about the coronavirus. Elizabeth Morris/CBS

CBS reportedly sent the show's contestants and crew members home from Scotland, where they'd been filming.

"At this time, no Racers or anyone on the production team traveling with them have contracted the virus, or shown symptoms, and we are not aware of anyone being exposed to it," said the network's statement. "Out of an abundance of caution, everyone involved in the show will continue to be monitored when they return home. The health and well-being of the Racers and the production team are our top priorities."

According to a Variety report, this season's racers had traveled to England and Scotland before production was shut down. The series was just a couple of weeks into filming and had three episodes under wraps. No new production start date for season 33 has been scheduled. (Season 32 has yet to air.)

The coronavirus outbreak has spread from China to at least 40 countries around the world. The virus has infected more than 83,000 people worldwide, resulting in more than 2,800 deaths. Fears about contracting the virus have affected economic markets and disrupted travel around the globe.

The virus has also impacted the entertainment business beyond "The Amazing Race." Pop bands BTS and Green Day both canceled Asia tour dates this week due to the outbreak.