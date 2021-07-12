See Amanda Seyfried's throwback pic of her hanging out with the 'Mean Girls' cast

Amanda Seyfried is feeling nostalgic.

The "Mean Girls" star on Friday posted a throwback photo of the cast on Instagram.

"#FBF weekends in 2003, baby," the 35-year-old actor captioned the photo of her with "Mean Girls" co-stars Lindsay Lohan, Jonathan Bennett, Lizzy Caplan, Lacey Chabert and Daniel Franzese.

"ICONIQUE," "Game of Thrones" actor Sophie Turner, clearly a "Mean Girls" fan, wrote in the comments.

Several of Seyfried’s co-stars also reacted to the photo.

"Such a fun time! A great team!” Lohan wrote.

Franzese, who played Damian, chimed in, "You look just as young and beautiful still!"

Bennett, who played Aaron Samuels, called the group "babies." (After all, it has been 18 years since they posed for the photo.)

According to Chabert, the picture may have been taken while they were celebrating her 21st birthday at a Toronto restaurant. “Wow. So many good memories!" she commented.

Seyfried recently shared a throwback photo of her with her "Mean Girls" co-stars (minus Rachel McAdams). Alamy Stock

Many fans noticed that Rachel McAdams, who played notorious mean girl Regina George, was missing from the photo.

"Is Regina George not in this cuz she was already hit by the bus lol," someone wrote.

Many other unforgettable movie references were made in the comments, including "she doesn’t even go here" and "on Wednesdays we wear pink."

The cast reunited last year for a video released on Oct. 3 — widely known as "Mean Girls" Day — in which they chatted with Katie Couric about their memories of the 2004 film.

Earlier in 2020, Tina Fey, who wrote and appeared in the comedy, announced that the hit Broadway musical version of "Mean Girls" would be adapted for the big screen.

“I’m very excited to bring ‘Mean Girls’ back to the big screen," Fey said in a statement at the time. “It’s been incredibly gratifying to see how much the movie and the musical have meant to audiences."

