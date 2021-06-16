IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Father’s Day is just around the corner — score these Sharper Image gifts for 20% off

Amanda Kloots opens up about how Nick Cordero would want her to 'move forward'

“I know he would want me to find joy. I know he would want me to be the strongest woman and mother I could possibly be,” Kloots said.

Amanda Kloots talks about her new book, 'Live Your Life'

June 16, 202106:37
/ Source: TODAY
By Drew Weisholtz

Nick Cordero’s death last year from COVID-19 created a void for wife Amanda Kloots, who says she’s pushing forward with her own life in honor of her late husband.

Kloots, who details her experiences with her husband’s struggle with the coronavirus in her new book, “Live Your Life: My Story of Loving and Losing Nick Cordero,” says it’s important for her not to get too bogged down in mourning his death.

Broadway actor Nick Cordero dies of complications from coronavirus

July 6, 202002:46

“My overall theme for grief is that I know Nick would want me to move forward,” she said Wednesday on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna.

“I know he would want me to find joy. I know he would want me to be the strongest woman and mother I could possibly be. So, I always keep that in the back of my head.”

In addition to Kloots, Cordero is survived by their son, Elvis, 2. Kloots, who said the traditional stages of grief “didn’t really apply to me,” is doing her best to look ahead.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CP7lCJ8H9iV

“I’m doing OK. Every day is a journey,” she said. “The roller coaster of grief has a lot of ups and downs and twists and turns.”

Kloots, who earlier this month told The New York Times that she was not a good wife, said she is heartened by all the people who are reading her book and “not letting Nick’s memory go away.”

She’s also making a point to let Elvis know what an incredible father he had.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CPvgz9GnqPc

“I just make sure to include Nick in everything we do,” she said. “I say good morning and I sing a song to Elvis and I say, ‘Good morning, good morning, good morning to you. Good morning to Elvis. Good morning to Mama. Good morning to Dada.’ We kiss Dada good night every night. We listen to Nick’s music. I tell him that Dada visits him in his dreams.

“I just always include Nick in everything we do. I just don’t want his memory to die. And I know that Elvis one day will be able to read this book and know his father’s true story, which I’m so grateful for.”

Drew Weisholtz

Drew Weisholtz is a reporter for TODAY Digital, focusing on pop culture, nostalgia and trending stories. He has seen every episode of “Saved by the Bell” at least 50 times, longs to perfect the crane kick from “The Karate Kid” and performs stand-up comedy, while also cheering on the New York Yankees and New York Giants. A graduate of Rutgers University, he is the married father of two kids who believe he is ridiculous.