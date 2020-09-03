Amanda Kloots releases duet with late husband Nick Cordero in honor of anniversary

Amanda Kloots is sharing a special song to honor her late husband, Broadway star Nick Cordero, on the couple's third wedding anniversary.

Kloots shared a video filled with the pair's wedding photos Thursday on Instagram. The video was set to an emotional new duet called "Not Far Away" that features her and Cordero singing together.

Cordero recorded his part of the song, which he wrote about losing his father, before he died in July of coronavirus complications at age 41. Since the Tony-nominated actor's tragic death, Kloots has written her own set of lyrics that capture her grief about losing him.

"Happy 3rd Anniversary Nick! For your gift, I give you music — the release of your song, Not Far Away. I think you’d love it and be very proud," Kloots wrote alongside the video.

The fitness trainer, who shared a 1-year-old son named Elvis with Cordero, then talked about how much her late husband enjoyed making music.

"Nick loves writing, recording and releasing music. He always got so nervous on the day 'it was now available to download.' I fully understand why now having released the song today. It’s your heart and soul for the world to hear," she wrote.

In the powerful song, Kloots sings, "I call your name a thousand times a day/Can you hear my cry?/You're so far away."

She goes on to remember her husband's "smiling eyes" and her tone becomes more upbeat.

"Even after you're gone your smile remains every day/When it's hard to go on, man, I really feel alone sometimes/I know you're not far away," she sings.

Kloots, who documented her husband's coronavirus battle on social media, told fans in an earlier Instagram post this week that writing and recording the song was "incredibly therapeutic."

"Listening it to (sic) has made me feel closer to him, giving me a lot of comfort these last few days. I hope that if you’ve experienced loss it will help you too," she wrote.

She also told fans in another recent post that September was going to be "a hard month" for her. In addition to marking her first wedding anniversary as a widow, Kloots is hosting Cordero's memorial on Sept. 6, less than two weeks before what would have been the actor's 42nd birthday.

"I’m going to take one day at a time and focus on little things each day that make me happy," she wrote of her "month of highs and lows."

She added, "I’m going to play Nick's music and release more music in his honor to celebrate his life as much as possible."