Amanda Kloots says she's dating again, 1 year after husband Nick Cordero's death

Amanda Kloots, whose husband, Nick Cordero, died of complications from the coronavirus in July 2020, revealed that she is dating again.

Kloots, a fitness instructor who was named a co-host on "The Talk" back in December, said that she met both of her husbands while working on Broadway shows and this is the first time she's had to go on dates in order to meet someone. Before she was married to Cordero, Kloots was married to David Larsen, who she told the newspaper Canton Repository that she met while working on the Broadway production of "Good Vibrations."

"I've never actually had to date and I just started dating again and it is so crazy to be dating for the first time at 39 years old," she revealed. "And it's quite terrifying and really out of your element. It's hard, it is hard."

And while she seems to have a positive attitude about meeting new people and putting herself out there, it was clear that Kloots hasn't found it easy and wants to maintain some privacy regarding her personal life.

"It's wonderful people I'm meeting and it's been a great process so far but I will just say it's very hard without getting into too many details. It's very hard."

Kloots was with her late husband every step of the way through his monthslong battle with COVID-19 that led to his leg being amputated and contributed to his death at the age of 41. She details her husband's story in a new book, “Live Your Life: My Story of Loving and Losing Nick Cordero.”

Last month, the mom of one also shared with Hoda and Jenna that she thinks Nick would want her to move forward with her life.

“My overall theme for grief is that I know Nick would want me to move forward,” she said in June.

“I know he would want me to find joy. I know he would want me to be the strongest woman and mother I could possibly be. So, I always keep that in the back of my head.”

July 5 marked one year since Cordero's passing and Kloots memorialized her late husband on Instagram.

"Today hurts," Kloots captioned a series of photos and videos showing her and Cordero's life together.

Kloots has been candid about the fact that she felt she was "not a good wife" and that she and Cordero fought over big issues including his career choices and where they wanted to live. But their enduring love is apparent in the memories she has kept alive. In June, she revealed a new rainbow tattoo, honoring Cordero and their two-year-old son, Elvis.

"A rainbow is a sign of hope and a symbol of magical blessings to come. It reminds me of 'our house' and the three lines are for Nick, me and Elvis," she explained on Instagram.