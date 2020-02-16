Amanda Bynes shares pic of mystery 'lover' following engagement announcement

Amanda Bynes shocked the internet with an engagement announcement on Valentine's Day, and just a few hours later, she shared a pic of her mystery "lover."

In the pic, the 33-year-old actress shows off her dark hair and face tattoo. The "What a Girl Wants" star is standing in front of a man who is smiling, wearing a blue-and-black checkered button-up shirt, glasses and a hat. And even though she is sharing a pic him on social media, she does not identify or tag her "lover."

On Friday, Bynes took to Instagram to announce that she is engaged. "Engaged to tha love of my life," she wrote in the caption that was paired with a pic showing off her ring.

Social media sleuths noticed that the massive ring could be seen in another Instagram post from last week. She probably wanted to save her announcement for the most romantic day of the year: Valentine's Day!

Congrats Amanda! We hope there's lots of "love" in your future!