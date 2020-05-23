Amanda Bynes posted an Instagram on Saturday, sharing an update on her well-being after spending two months in treatment.

“Update: Getting my Bachelor’s degree from FIDM,” the 34-year-old former actress wrote. “Taking online classes, trying to get a 4.0 GPA :] 🎓 Looking forward to starting my online store in the future #goals.”

She continued, writing, “Spent the last 2 months in treatment.”

“Worked on coping skills to help with my social anxiety that caused me to drop out of school months ago,” she shared. “Back on track and doing well! I’m now living in transitional living and doing therapy during the week.”

Bynes revealed that she is still engaged before sending a note hoping everyone was staying safe.

In March of this year, a lawyer for Bynes said that she was seeking treatment for “ongoing mental health issues” and that any reports that she was “suffering from drug or alcohol addiction issues are completely false.”

The "What a Girl Wants" star shared an Instagram post in early March to celebrate 14 months of sobriety, posing alongside an unidentified man.

"Celebrating being sober a year and two months!" she captioned the photo.

After completing her inpatient rehabilitation back in 2013 after being placed on a 5150 hold, Bynes returned to her parents’ house in Los Angeles for her outpatient treatment. According to her mother’s attorney, Tamar Arminak, the then 27-year-old was looking into colleges to major in fashion design and eventually start her own clothing line.

Looks like Bynes is back on track!