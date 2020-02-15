Amanda Bynes announces she's engaged to the 'love of my life' — see the huge ring!

On Friday, Amanda Bynes took to Instagram to announce that she is engaged!

"Engaged to tha love of my life," the 33-year-old actress wrote in the caption that was paired with a pic showing off her ring.

Social media sleuths noticed that the massive ring can be seen in another Instagram post from last week. She probably wanted to save her announcement for the most romantic day of the year: Valentine's Day!

Bynes' engagement ring isn't the only thing she revealed on her social media lately.

In December 2019, she shared a photo showing a heart-shaped tattoo on her cheek and only an alien emoji as a caption. The new ink seems to be permanent, as it was featured in another selfie she shared last week.

Bynes is just one of a string of celebrities who have recently decided to get some ink on their face, including Amber Rose and Cyndi Crawford's son, Presley Gerber.

Bynes' engagement news comes after years of ups and downs for the former child star.

In 2014, the "What a Girl Wants" star announced on Twitter that she had been diagnosed with bipolar affective disorder and manic-depression, offering it as an explanation for the bizarre tweets she had shared in the years leading up to the diagnosis.

In 2018, Bynes told Paper Magazine that she was "ashamed" of her previous social media behavior.

"I'm really ashamed and embarrassed with the things I said," she told the magazine. "I can't turn back time but if I could, I would. And I'm so sorry to whoever I hurt and whoever I lied about because it truly eats away at me. It makes me feel so horrible and sick to my stomach and sad ... Everything I worked my whole life to achieve, I kind of ruined it all through Twitter."