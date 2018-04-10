Amal Clooney opens up about falling for George, reveals twins' first word

share tweet pin email

When George and Amal Clooney swapped vows back in 2014, it came as a surprise to fans of the actor who never imagined the leading man taking such a leap.

And, as it turns out, it was a surprise to the couple at the center of it all, too — at first.

However, in the May cover story for Vogue, Amal admitted that once their romance began in earnest, it "felt like the most natural thing in the world."

The pair met and hit it off during a dinner party in 2013, but it was the correspondence between them that followed — which included charming emails that the actor wrote from the perspective of his own dog — that really set things in motion.

"Before that experience, I always hoped there could be love that was overwhelming and didn’t require any weighing or decision-making," Amal told the magazine.

However, she didn't expect it.

Annie Leibovitz/Vogue Amal Clooney looks picture perfect on the cover of Vogue.

"It’s the one thing in life that I think is the biggest determinant of happiness, and it’s the thing you have the least control over," the 40-year-old human-rights attorney said. "Are you going to meet this person? I was 35 when I met him. It wasn’t obvious that it was going to happen for me. And I wasn’t willing or excited about the idea of getting married or having a family in the absence of that."

Once they progressed to dating, things changed — for both of them. What once seemed like an unlikely possibility suddenly became a crystal-clear proposition.

George, who was briefly married once before, told Vogue that he'd been "pretty much committed to the idea of never marrying again."

Until, just months into his then-new relationship, he found himself contemplating marriage to Amal, and friend of his simply said, "I think that's a good idea."

History has proved his pal right.

Annie Leibovitz/Vogue

Now the 56-year-old star and his bride have built a life together, and they've created two more lives — 10-month-old twins Ella and Alexander, which according to the publication, each look just like mom and dad, respectively.

And those little ones are already making their voices heard around the Clooney house.

"We’ve had some 'mamas' and 'dadas,'" Amal explained.

Of course, one had to come before the other, and she added that, "George was very careful to ensure that ‘mama’ was the first word"

That's love — and it's all part of a life they never expected to live.