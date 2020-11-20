Amal Clooney jokes that her husband George was 'married' to Meryl Streep

On Thursday, Amal Clooney, human rights lawyer and wife of George Clooney, dropped a bombshell at an awards ceremony.

After being presented with the 2020 Gwen Ifill Press Freedom Award at the CPJ International Press Freedom Awards by Meryl Streep, Amal happened to mention that she and Streep share one very important thing in common.

They've both been married to George!

All right, all right, that's not quite accurate. Here's what Amal actually said: "You are an inspiration as a woman, as an artist, as a press-freedom advocate. I know I can't ever hope to win the number of awards that you've won, but it does occur to me that we have something special in common, which is that we've both been married to my husband."

George and Amal Clooney at the People's Postcode Lottery Charity Gala in March in Edinburgh, Scotland. Duncan McGlynn / Getty Images

Boom! There it is! Clear as —

Oh, wait, she meant in the movies.

"And honestly, the fact that you did it as Mr. and Mrs. Fantastic Fox just makes that so much less awkward," Amal continued.

Well, you got us there. Streep and George Clooney did play husband and wife in the 2009 stop-motion animation film "Fantastic Mr. Fox." (They were, as may seem obvious, playing Mr. and Mrs. Fox.)

And they were, of course, fantastic.

Meryl Streep at a screening for "The Laundromat" in 2019 in Venice, Italy. Daniele Venturelli / WireImage

Amal, however, is the legal wife of Mr. Clooney, 59, and the pair have 3-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella. Meanwhile, Streep, 71, has four children with husband Don Gummer: Henry, 41, Mamie, 37, Grace, 34 and Louisa, 29.

Clooney (George, that is) recently spoke to GQ to note that his life was much more full since getting married. "I didn't know how un-full it was until I met Amal," he said during the interview, which his son managed to interrupt. "And then everything changed. And I was like, 'Oh, actually, this has been a huge empty space.' I'd never been in the position where someone else's life was infinitely more important to me than my own. You know?"