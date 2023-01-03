All about Alyssa Scott, who welcomed a 2nd child with Nick Cannon

While announcing her pregnancy, model Alyssa Scott called her second child with Nick Cannon “a blessing” in the caption of an Instagram post.

Scott gave birth to a daughter, Halo Marie Cannon, on Dec. 14, 2022. Halo was born about a year after Scott and Cannon’s first child, Zen, died at the age of five months, having developed a malignant brain tumor as an infant.

On Instagram, Scott shared that she believed her late son was present in the hospital room and beyond. “Zen is in every breath I take. I know his spirit was with us in the room that morning,” she wrote. “I know he is watching down on us, he shows me signs everyday. I will hold onto this memory forever.”

Halo is Scott’s third child. She also another daughter, Zeela, 4, from a previous relationship. Halo is Cannon’s 12th child.

Cannon is the father of sons Rise Messiah and Golden Sagon and daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell. The “Masked Singer” host has three kids with Abby De La Rosa: twins Zion and Zillion and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin. He also shares twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey, son Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi and daughter Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole.

She's a model

Scott's Instagram has modeling photos going back to 2015, and now numbers 282,000 followers.

And a Libra

Per her Instagram, Scott's birthday is on October 12, making her a Libra (like Cannon).

Scott was on ‘Wild N’ Out’, as was Cannon

Scott appeared on "Wild N’ Out," an MTV improv and comedy show hosted by Cannon.

“(W)hen you hear babe was wildin the night before 🤣 thanks for having me. it’s been nothing but love. so much talent and good vibes!,” Scott posted on her Instagram from the set of the show.

Scott has a daughter from a previous relationship

Scott also has a four-year-old daughter, Zeela, from another relationship. Since she's announced her pregnancy, Scott has posted pictures of her and Zeela on her Instagram account.

"With you by my side… 🤍," Scott captioned a picture of her and Zeela while pregnant.

Scott's first child with Cannon, Zen, was born in July 2021

Weeks after teasing that she was having Cannon's child, Scott gave birth to Zen on July 23, 2021, a little over a month after Cannon's twins with Abby De La Rosa were born.

“I will love you for eternity,” she captioned the first picture she shared of him in July 2021.

And died months later

On Dec. 5, 2021, Zen died at five months from a form of brain cancer, Cannon confirmed on his talk show. A day later, Scott posted on Instagram a tribute to her late son.

"These last 5 months we have been in this race together. We would hand the baton off to each other. You kept me going. It would be the middle of the night and you would smile at me. A surge of energy would fill my body and pure joy would radiate from within me. We were a team, both determined to see it through. It feels unbearable running without you now. I can’t. And in this moment I feel myself being carried. By your sister (...) By God. By complete strangers encouraging me to not give up. It has been an honor and privilege being your mommy (...) I will love you for eternity," Scott captioned the post, in part.

Scott and Cannon have a tattoos for Zen

In February 2022, Scott revealed a picture of her new tattoo on Instagram dedicated to her son. His name, Zen, is written down the back of her spine in small print.

Cannon also got a tattoo for his late son. In December 2021, on his show he revealed a picture of the tattoo which depicts Zen as an angel.

“This is a week where I’ve seen so much love, y’all, more love than I’ve probably ever experienced. So even in the midst of a loss, I’ve got to say thank you to y’all,” Cannon said on his show before holding up the picture of the tattoo.

Her third child, Halo, was born in December 2022

In late December 2022, Scott announced that she and Cannon had welcomed daughter Halo Marie earlier that month.

"Our lives are forever changed," Scott wrote. "Zen is in every breath I take. I know his spirit was with us in the room that morning. I know he is watching down on us, he shows me signs everyday."

The post also contained an emotional video of Halo's birth, including the moment she learned she was having a girl.

"I will remember the sound of Nicks voice saying 'it’s a girl' and the look of everything we’ve been through flash across his face," Scott wrote. In the video, she calls her own mom to deliver the news.