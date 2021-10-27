Alyssa Milano on where she stands with former 'Charmed' co-star Shannen Doherty

Alyssa Milano is opening up about her current relationship with her former "Charmed" co-star Shannen Doherty.

"I would say we are cordial," Milano, 48, recently told "Entertainment Tonight" about where the two actors stand with each other.

She and Doherty, 50, starred together on the supernatural mystery drama, which ran from 1998 until 2006. Doherty left the series in 2001 after season three amid reports of conflict between her and Milano on set.

Doherty and Milano starred together on "Charmed" for the show's first three seasons. Warner Bros

"You know, I could take responsibility for a lot of our tension that we had, feeling that I was in competition rather than it being that sisterhood that the show was so much about,” Milano told "ET." "And I have some guilt about my part in that."

The “Insatiable” actor also talked about contacting Doherty following her cancer diagnosis. Doherty revealed in February 2020 that her breast cancer had returned and was now stage 4. She had previously been diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 and went into remission in 2017.

"When I heard about her diagnosis, I reached out to her," Milano said. "And I send her DMs every couple of months to just check in."

Milano, who is opening up about her life and career in a new book, “Sorry Not Sorry,” added that she has “great respect” for Doherty.

“Great actress, loves her family so much,” she said. “And I just wish I could've felt strong enough in who I was to recognize that then.”

The actor and activist has been a prominent voice in the #MeToo movement as well and looked back on how she was sexualized during her time on “Charmed.”

"When I think about the '90s ... you watch reruns of 'Charmed' and I'm running around in, like, a bra and underwear for 80% of every episode," she said. "We had to be scantily clad in order for that show to be a hit."