/ Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman took a nasty tumble and broke her elbow — and, surprisingly, it didn't happen on a gymnastics mat.

The two-time gold medalist, 24, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a photo of herself with a cast on her right arm, revealing that she sustained the injury by stumbling on a flight of stairs!

In the caption of the pic, which finds her snuggling with her dog, Raisman poked fun at herself for her clumsiness.

"I survived two Olympic Games and 19 years of gymnastics without ever breaking a bone ... the stairs got me ... I fell and broke my elbow," she explained.

Raisman served as captain for both the gold medal-winning 2012 and 2016 U.S. women’s Olympic gymnastics teams.

Last year, she joined nearly 140 other gymnasts when she came forward about the sexual abuse she suffered at the hands of disgraced former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar.

This past October, Raisman renewed her call for an independent investigation into USA Gymnastics, the sports' governing body, to understand whether the organization enabled Nassar's decades of abuse.

Here's wishing brave Aly a speedy recovery!