Like mother, like daughter!

Pop icon Mariah Carey performed an onstage duet with her 6-year-old daughter, Monroe, over the weekend, and judging from a clip the singer shared it's pretty clear little Monroe has inherited her famous mom's love for the limelight.

The legendary performer, 47, brought her mini-me to the stage during a stop on her joint tour with Lionel Richie. The adorable mother-daughter duo belted out her 1996 mega-hit "Always Be My Baby" as Monroe's twin brother, Moroccan, sat behind them.

Carey shared a grainy clip of the special moment on Instagram, captioning the video, "#AlwaysBeMyBaby #RoeRoe," and adding several sweet heart emojis to show off her pride.

The cute duet is just the latest example of mama Mariah's concert tour fun with her little ones. Both Monroe and Morocco — whose dad is Carey's ex-husband, actor and musician Nick Cannon — have joined mom onstage repeatedly since the tour kicked off in late July.

Earlier this month, a fan who attended the Grammy winner's concert at the Hollywood Bowl in L.A. shared a video of the twins tackling the same song's chorus together.

Before the tour kicked off, the adventurous gang enjoyed summer fun with Carey's current beau, dancer Bryan Tanaka — even swimming with sharks on the Fourth of July!

Whether onstage or off, Mariah and her kids always seem to be having a blast!