Allison Williams and Ricky Van Veen are going separate ways after four years of marriage.

Allison Williams and Ricky Van Veen Sipa USA via AP

"With mutual love and respect, we have made the decision to separate as a couple," the two said in a joint statement to TODAY Thursday. "We are grateful for the friendship that we have and will continue to have."

NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

The actress and her husband, who co-founded CollegeHumor and Vimeo, married in 2015 in a star-studded event. The ceremony, which was officiated by actor Tom Hanks, took place in Wyoming and included celebrities like Seth Meyers, Katy Perry, Lena Dunham and others in attendance.

"Married life is awesome," Williams told TODAY's Savannah Guthrie during a visit to Studio 1A in 2016.