Allison Williams thinks it’s only fair to acknowledge her 'nepo baby' status

Allison Williams isn't objecting to the current obsession with Hollywood's "nepo babies" — in fact, she thinks it's only fair to acknowledge that she and many other children of famous people have had an easier time getting started in their careers.

The 34-year-old “M3gan” star, whose dad is television journalist Brian Williams, opened up to Vulture in the wake of the website's now-viral “The Year of the Nepo Baby” guide, which was published in December.

The guide uses infographics to create family tree-style illustrations pointing out just how many celebrities — including Dakota Johnson, Colin Hanks, Kate Hudson and dozens more — were born to famous parents. The guide makes the case that many celebrity offspring have an easier time launching creative careers thanks to good old-fashioned nepotism, hence the "nepo baby" moniker.

Allison Williams is seen here with her dad, TV journalist Brian Williams, at the Los Angeles premiere of "M3gan." Alberto Rodriguez / GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

"All that people are looking for is an acknowledgement that it’s not a level playing field. It’s just unfair. Period, end of the story, and no one’s really working that hard to make it fair," said Williams, who found fame on the HBO series "Girls."

"To not acknowledge that me getting started as an actress versus someone with zero connections isn’t the same — it’s ludicrous," she added. "It doesn’t take anything away from the work that I’ve done. It just means that it’s not as fun to root for me."

But not all so-called nepo babies think the Vulture guide — and the often-nasty online comments it's inspired — has been fair. Jamie Lee Curtis, for one, blasted the recent nepo baby discussion for being mean-spirited.

The “Everything Everywhere All at Once” star, 64, is the daughter of two Hollywood icons: "Some Like it Hot" star Tony Curtis and "Psycho" star Janet Leigh.

Curtis posted throwback photos of her parents on Instagram, identifying herself as an “OG Nepo Baby.”

“I have been a professional actress since I was 19 years old so that makes me an OG Nepo Baby,” Curtis wrote next to the photos. “I’ve never understood, nor will I, what qualities got me hired that day, but since my first two lines on 'Quincy' as a contract player at Universal Studios to this last spectacular creative year some 44 years later, there’s not a day in my professional life that goes by without my being reminded that I am the daughter of movie stars.

"The current conversation about nepo babies is just designed to try to diminish and denigrate and hurt," continued Curtis, who during her four-decade-plus career has starred in the “Halloween” franchise, "A Fish Called Wanda," “Freaky Friday,” “My Girl” and “Scream Queens,” among other movies and TV shows.

Curtis went on to say that many children of celebrities have talent of their own and dedicate themselves to their crafts with a strong work ethic.

“It’s curious how we immediately make assumptions and snide remarks that someone related to someone else who is famous in their field for their art, would somehow have no talent whatsoever," she wrote. "I have come to learn that is simply not true. I have suited up and shown up for all different kinds of work with thousands of thousands of people and every day I’ve tried to bring integrity and professionalism and love and community and art to my work."

"I am not alone," Curtis wrote toward the end of her post. "There are many of us. Dedicated to our craft. Proud of our lineage. Strong in our belief in our right to exist.”

