Allison Janney on why she's 'OK' with not having children

Allison Janney plays one of TV's most famous moms, but in real life the Emmy winner has never had kids — and she's perfectly fine with that.

The "Mom" star, 61, who has also never married, revealed on Tuesday's episode of "The Drew Barrymore Show" that she was never quite sure if she wanted to start a family.

"I think if I'd found the right guy at the right time and wanted to have kids, I probably would have with the right partner," explained Janney. "Because I wasn't ever really confident that I wanted to have kids, and I would rather regret not having kids than have kids and regret it."

"I'm OK with it," she added.

The former "West Wing" actor, who is currently single, is enjoying having time alone to get to know herself.

"I really am at this time in my life getting to know who I am and what I want. So I'd love to eventually find someone to share my life with. But if it doesn't happen, I think I'll be just fine," she said.

Though Janney isn't dating anyone right now, she's having fun with her "virtual crushes."

"My latest crush is Rip on 'Yellowstone,'" she joked, referring to the ranch hand character played by actor Cole Hauser on the Paramount Network drama.

Allison Janney poses backstage at the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles in 2018. Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

Janney's chat with Barrymore got interrupted when the "I, Tonya" star's phone suddenly rang.

"Is that anyone fun calling?" Barrymore asked.

"I think it was Tom Cruise calling," Janney joked, adding, "He just keeps calling, and I'm like 'No means no, Tom.'"

Barrymore joked back, "Right, exactly, because he probably wants to get married and have kids."

Earlier during the interview, Janney gushed about how much she adores her new natural gray hair.

"I cannot tell you how amazing it is to feel free. Free from hair color and hair extensions and hair tapes and blah blah blah," she said. "To be able to run my hands through my hair and hopefully sometime a man will be able to run his hands through my hair and appreciate it, it's just heaven."

"I'm enjoying this new chapter in my hairdo world," added Janney.