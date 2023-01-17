This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is in crisis, call 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also call the network, previously known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.

Allison Holker is forever dancing with her late husband Stephen "tWitch" Boss, who died by suicide last month.

The professional dancers frequently posted clips of their coordinated moves, especially during the pandemic. On Jan. 14, Holker re-upped a throwback video of one such dance routine to Instagram.

In the video, Boss and Holker are wearing sweat sets and doing a high-energy choreographed dance routine to "Skate" by Silk Sonic, the Grammy Award-winning duo comprised of Bruno Mars and Anderson.Paak.

Holker captioned the tribute with a single sentence: "Our love language."

The couple married in 2013 and raised three children: Maddox, 6, Zaia, 3, and Weslie, 14, Holker's daughter from a previous relationship who Boss adopted.

Holker has made multiple tributes to Boss since his death. On Jan. 6, posted a video montage tribute to "Lift Me Up" by Rihanna accompanied by an emotional caption.

"To my husband, best friend, babe, Chee-chalker, Superman and father of my children I LOVE YOU FOREVER and ALWAYS! We will forever remember you as the true beacon of light that you were and we will continue to cast your light and love throughout the world. Thank you for our incredible memories and our beautiful life shared together," she wrote.

In a statement shared with TODAY shortly after his death, Holker said, “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into.”

“He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him,” she continued. “He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans. To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory.”

Condolences and tributes for the "So You Think You Can Dance" standout and "Ellen DeGeneres Show" DJ poured in after news of his death broke.

“I’m heartbroken,” DeGeneres wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the pair hugging. “tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart."