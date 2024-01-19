Romance hasn’t been high on Allison Holker Boss’ list of priorities since the death of her husband, Stephen “tWitch” Boss, in December 2022. But the dancer says she isn’t ruling out the possibility of falling in love again.

While appearing on the Jan. 18 episode of Nick Viall‘s podcast, “The Viall Files,” Holker Boss shared her personal views on dating after losing a spouse.

“At the end of the day, I love life. So would I shy away from it? No. Am I looking for it? I don’t know,” she said.

The mother of three explained that the past year has been spent grieving the loss of her husband, who died by suicide at the age of 40.

“It was very hard for me to learn to like myself again and to learn to love myself again. And then also, could I like someone else again? Could I love someone else again while I still like someone and love someone else?" she said. "It’s a very complex situation I’ve found myself in."

The dancer admitted that it’s taken her a long time to accept the “complexities” of her situation, so she hasn’t focused on finding romance.

“I am just such a lover of life and experience and adventure, and I still find that the world is such a beautiful place, and there’s so much to be experienced. So to what kind of capacity, what that looks like — I don’t know,” she said.

Stephen “tWitch” Boss and Allison Holker Boss in 2020. Monica Schipper / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Grieving aside, Holker Boss said she has always believed in love and will be interested to see what life has in store for her.

“I had so many dark spaces I was in, that I had to be in for so many reasons, and I had to work through all these different processes of all these different things, but I have,” she said. “I’ve worked through them and we’ll see what happens.”

Holker Boss, who recently released her first children’s book, spoke with TODAY.com earlier this week about this new stage of her life. As she juggles life as a working mother with three children, the dancer said she’s learned to prioritize fun again.

“I was making sure everyone was cared for, that everyone was getting everything they needed to get to the other side (of grief), but I wasn’t allowing the space for me to really have fun,” she said.

Now, Holker Boss realizes that she can prioritize her children without sacrificing her own well-being.

“It’s been a huge part of my healing journey,” she said.