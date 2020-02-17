Jennifer Hudson opened the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday with an emotional performance in honor of Kobe and Gianna Bryant and their seven friends who died in a Jan. 26 helicopter crash.

Before the players were introduced, the 38-year-old singer stood in the center of the court at the United Center in Chicago and sang a stirring rendition of "For All We Know."

"For All We Know" is a popular song first published in 1934. There are alternate verses but the main lyrics start, "For all we know we may never meet again."

.@IAMJHUD delivers a powerful pregame performance to honor Kobe #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/XwdSes5w97 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 17, 2020

The song has been recorded by a host of artists including Nina Simone, Al Martino, Aretha Franklin, Billie Holiday, Dinah Washington, Doris Day, Bette Midler, Nat King Cole, Rod Stewart and Rosemary Clooney.

"We lost two NBA family members who meant so much to the league, to our fans and to communities all over the country," Magic Johnson said before Hudson's performance.

Referring to former NBA commissioner David Stern who died in early January due to a brain hemorrhage, Johnson spoke how Stern was a huge champion of his when he came out as HIV-positive in 1991.

"We will never see another basketball player quite like Kobe," Johnson said of Bryant, adding, "We all are hurting. This is a tough time for the NBA family."

Johnson led the stadium in a moment of silence that lasted eight seconds before he introduced Hudson, a Chicago native.

.@MagicJohnson leads an 8-second moment of silence for Kobe Bryant and David Stern before the #NBAAllStar game ✊ pic.twitter.com/WM7o6kiaTF — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 17, 2020

At the end of her powerful performance, the stadium erupted, chanting "Kobe."

The NBA All-Star players are also paying tribute to Kobe and Gianna, who was a standout basketball on her youth team, in a very special way. One team, led by Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, will wear Kobe's No. 24, while the other, led by Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, will wear Gianna's No. 2.

James, who was voted one of the captains for the exhibition game, was given the first choice of jersey number for his team to wear. While he was close friends with Kobe and got a tattoo to honor him, James said there was one important reason why he chose Gianna's number, for his team.

"Zhuri," he said, referring to his 5-year-old daughter.

The other team, which will be led by Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, will wear No. 24 in Kobe's honor.

It's been a tough month for the NBA family after losing one of its all-time greatest stars, but the league, players and fans are finding ways to continue to honor the legacy of Kobe Bryant.

Usher performed "Amazing Grace" before the Los Angeles Lakers played the Portland Trail Blazers during the Lakers' first game back after the death of Bryant. He was accompanied by a pipe organ for his performance, which took place in front of two flower arrangements showing 8 and 24, the two numbers Bryant wore during his career with the Lakers.

A public memorial for Kobe and Gianna will be held on February 24 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, where Bryant spent his entire career as a Los Angeles Laker. The date also holds special significance for the Bryant family: Gigi wore the No. 2 jersey on her youth teams, while Bryant wore No. 24 for part of his career with the Lakers.