Sarah Michelle Gellar pays tribute to late 'All My Children' co-star John Callahan

Sarah Michelle Gellar is mourning the loss of her "All My Children" co-star John Callahan.

Callahan passed away at the age of 66, his ex-wife and former co-star Eva LaRue announced Saturday. Callahan was a well-known soap opera star, famous for starring as Edmund Grey on "All My Children" from 1992 to 2005. The Brooklyn, New York, native also played roles on “Santa Barbara,” “Falcon Crest" and "Days of Our Lives."

Gellar described him in a moving Instagram tribute as a friend who acted as a stand-in dad for her in real life.

"Get past the horrible eyebrows on me and you will notice the incredibly handsome man standing beside me at my high school graduation," Gellar began her tribute, which accompanied the throwback graduation pic as well as a series of photos that showed the close bond she shared with the actor.

"That’s #JohnCallahan or better known to me as GP (but why I called him that remains between us and those closest to him). He stepped into a lot of moments in my life because I didn’t have a father to be there," she wrote.

"John's greatest joy in his life was when he had a daughter of his own @kaya_callahan. John left us this morning," Gellar, who starred on "All My Children" from 1993 to 1995, continued. "I promise you GP just as you were there for me, I will always be there for smoosh (Kaya) and @evalarue as well."

She added, "This is all too much, especially right now, but I want the world to know how much you meant to so many people."

LaRue posted her own moving tribute to the late actor on Instagram.

"May Flights of Angels Wing You to Your Rest my Dear Friend. Your bigger than life, gregarious personality will leave a hole in our hearts forever. We are devastated — My great friend, co-parent partner, and loving father to Kaya," she wrote, sharing a series of photos from their life together. In one sweet pic, Callahan is seen placing a hand on LaRue's pregnant belly, and in several others, the co-parents pose together with their now-grown-up daughter.

LaRue, who played Callahan's love interest Maria Santos on "All My Children," ended her post with a heartbreaking signoff.

"I hope Heaven has baseball and that your team always wins! The Yankees has just lost their biggest Fan," she wrote.