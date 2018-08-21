Watch 'To All the Boys I've Loved Before' cast re-create your favorite rom-coms

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

The Netflix movie "To All the Boys I've Loved Before" — based on author Jenny Han's young adult best seller of the same name — is an all-new teen romance, but it packs plenty old-school, big-screen vibes.

So to celebrate the film's debut last week, Han gathered some of its stars to re-create some retro rom-com and teen-flick fun for social media.

From the unforgettable "Dirty Dancing" moment where Johnny literally sweeps Baby off her feet, to the "Say Anything" scene that left a generation of fans reaching for their boomboxes (while they still had them) — it was all there.

"When I was on the set of ('To All the Boys I've Loved Before'), I coerced the cast into making these teen movie moments bc I'm a pushy queen," Han wrote alongside a clip of leads Lana Condor (who portrays Lara Jean) and Noah Centineo (Peter) doing their best take on Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze's "Dirty Dancing" lift circa 1987.

But she let the videos do the talking from there.

In another too-perfect clip, actor Israel Broussard (Josh) channels his inner bad boy for a send-up of "The Breakfast Club" scene that saw Judd Nelson punch the sky in an equally defiant and triumphant gesture back in 1985.

Madeleine Arthur (Chris) is an angst-filled stand-in for 1989's "Say Anything" star John Cusack, as she blasts Peter Gabriel's "In Your Eyes" for no one in particular.

Then Han rounded out the walk down memory lane with one last high-stepping scene.

Centineo returned for one more mini role, taking on Heath Ledger's part in 1999's "10 Things I Hate About You," and doing an impressive job with the fancy footwork while Frankie Valli's "Can't Take My Eyes Off You" plays.

The response from Han's Twitter followers can be summed up as simply, "Encore!"