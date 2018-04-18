Interested in a book you saw on TODAY? Learn more here

share tweet pin email

We often have guests come on the TODAY show to talk about their newest book. Here's where to buy them.

April 17, 2018

"I've Got This Round: More Tales of Debauchery" by Mamrie Hart, $12, Amazon

"Pretty Intense: The 90-Day Mind, Body and Food Plan that will absolutely Change Your Life" by Danica Patrick and Stephen Perrine, $15, Amazon

April 16, 2018

"A Survivor's Journey: From Victim to Advocate" by Natasha Simone Alexenko, $10, Amazon

"A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership" by James Comey, $15, Amazon

April 11, 2018

"Girl, Wash Your Face" by Rachel Hollis, $10, Amazon

April 10, 2018

April 4, 2018

"Hunting El Chapo: The Inside Story of the American Lawman Who Captured The World’s Most-Wanted Drug Lord" by Andrew Hogan, $15, Amazon

April 3, 2018

"Pregnancy, OMG” by Nancy Redd, $10, Amazon

April 2, 2018

"Perfect Is Boring" by Tyra Banks, $14, Amazon

March 22, 2018

"Mothers of Sparta: A Memoir in Pieces" by Dawn Davies, $12, Amazon

March 6, 2018

"I've Loved You Since Forever" by Hoda Kotb, $14, Amazon

March 5, 2018

"I Have the Right To" by Chessy Prout, $13, Amazon

"Box of Butterflies" by Roma Downey, $13, Amazon

February 27, 2018

"One Goal: A Coach, a Team, and the Game That Brought a Divided Town Together" by Amy Bass, $18, Amazon

"I've Been Thinking" by Maria Shriver, $13, Amazon

February 6, 2018

"Brotopia: Breaking Up the Boys' Club of Silicon Valley" by Emily Chang, $15, Amazon

January 30, 2018

January 9, 2018

"Dear Girl" by Amy Krouse Rosenthal, Paris Rosenthal and Holly Hatam, $14, Amazon

January 3, 2018

"Achtung Baby: An American Mom on the German Art of Raising Self-Reliant Children" by Sara Zaske, $17, Amazon

January 2, 2017

"Super Carb Diet: Shed Pounds, Build Strength, Eat Real Food" by Bob Harper, $16, Amazon

December 26, 2017

"Convicted: A Crooked Cop, an Innocent Man, an Unlikely Story of Forgiveness and Friendship", $14, Amazon

December 8, 2017

"Bianco: Pizza, Pasta and Other Food I Like" by Chris Bianco, $24, Amazon

December 6, 2017

"Alone: Lost Overboard in the Indian Ocean" by Brett Archibald, $9, Amazon

December 5, 2017

"Craig and Fred" by Craig Grossi, $16, Amazon

December 4, 2017

"The Magic Misfits" by Neil Patrick Harris, $11, Amazon

"The Road Ahead" by Jane Seymour, $11 (available for pre-order), Amazon

"Let Trump Be Trump" by Corey R. Lewandowski and Dave N. Bosse, $18, Amazon

November 24, 2017

"How to Cook Everything Vegetarian" by Mark Bittman, $23, Amazon

November 23, 2017

"Inside Camp David: The Private World of the Presidential Retreat" by Michael Giorgione, $16, Amazon

November 21, 2017

"Becoming Kareem: Growing Up On and Off the Court" by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Raymond Obstfeld, $12, Amazon

November 19, 2017

"The People vs. Alex Cross" by James Patterson, $19, Amazon

November 16, 2017

"Elvis Presley's Love Me Tender" by Elvis Presley and Stephanie Graegin (as told by Priscilla Presley on the TODAY Show), $9, Amazon

November 15, 2017

"I've Loved You Since Forever" by Hoda Kotb and Suzie Mason, $19, Amazon

November 14, 2017

November 13, 2017

"Fierce" by Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman, $13, Amazon

"Promise Me Dad" by Former Vice President Joe Biden, $27, Macmillan Publishing

November 9, 2017

"Otherworld" by Jason Segel and Kirsten Miller, $11, Amazon

You’ve seen Jason Segel in such films as “Forgetting Sarah Marshall’: now he’s on the best-seller list with “Otherworld,” a science-fiction novel for young adults. Watch here as he tells TODAY that playing novelist David Foster Wallace inspired in him a new passion for books, and reveals that the virtual reality in “Otherworld” is partly inspired by the 1990s video game Myst.

November 6, 2017

"What Unites Us: Reflections on Patriotism" by Dan Rather, $14, Amazon

November 3, 2017

"The Ice Bucket Challenge: Pete Frates and the Fight against ALS" by Casey Sherman and Dave Wedge, $15, Amazon

Three years ago, a fun new way to raise money for a serious cause – ALS research – took the world by storm. Now a new book, “The Ice Bucket Challenge: Pete Frates and the Fight against ALS,” reveals the inspiring story behind the phenomenon. Click here to watch NBC’s Kate Snow report on this for TODAY.

November 2, 2017

"Pretty Fun: Creating and Celebrating a Lifetime of Tradition" by Kate Hudson, $19, Amazon

Watch Kate Hudson taste coffee with Savannah and chat about her new book, here.

October 30, 2017

"River Rose and the Magical Christmas" by Kelly Clarkson and Lucy Fleming, $16, Amazon

"Bobby Kennedy: A Raging Spirit" by Chris Matthews, $19, Amazon

As the 50th anniversary of the assassination of Robert F. Kennedy approaches, Chris Matthews, host of MSNBC’s “Hardball,” joined TODAY to talk about his new book, “Bobby Kennedy: A Raging Spirit.” Bobby “was the one who really fought for civil rights,” Matthews tells Savannah Guthrie. Watch more here.

October 24, 2017

Watch TODAY correspondent Jenna Bush Hager and her twin sister, Barbara Bush, share the launch of their new book, “Sisters First,” and talk about lessons they’ve learned growing up in the public eye, as well as their favorite memories from their “wild and wonderful” life together.

October 23, 2017

Blessed in the Darkness: How All Things Are Working for Your Good" by Joel Osteen, $13, Amazon

Watch Pastor Joel Osteen talk to TODAY’s Matt Lauer about his new book “Blessed In the Darkness,” which shares a message of hope and resilience, here. He also discusses the people of Houston’s faith in light of Hurricane Harvey. “God gives you the strength you didn’t know you had,” Osteen said.

Oct. 20, 2017

"Bringing It Home" by Gail Simmons, $24, Amazon

On this week's installment of our TODAY Loves Football series, cookbook author and Top Chef judge Gail Simmons helped us get ready for game day. She made a Sunday Night Football feast with recipes from her new cookbook "Bringing It Home: Favorite Recipes from a Life of Adventurous Eating." Get the recipes here.

Oct. 17, 2017

"Capital Gaines" by Chip Gaines, $16, Amazon

Watch Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb ask Chip and Joanna Gaines about their decision to end their HGTV show “Fixer Upper,” which Chip also addresses in his new book, “Capital Gaines: Smart Things I Learned Doing Stupid Stuff.”, here. While they don’t allude to any solid future plans, Chip suggests that it could be the end of reality TV for the family.

Oct. 11, 2017

"Voice Lessons" by Idina Menzel and Cara Mentzel, $18 on Amazon

Broadway star Idina Menzel joined Kathie Lee and Hoda along with her sister, Cara Mentzel, who’s written a new book about their close relationship called “Voice Lessons: A Sisters Story.” Idina says that even though she’s the big sister, she has often looked to Cara for wisdom. Watch the interview here.

Oct. 10, 2017

"Everything is Mama" by Jimmy Fallon, $10, Amazon

Watch “Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon reads his latest children’s book, “Everything is MAMA,” to an enthusiastic crowd of TODAY Parenting Team contributors and their children, with help from TODAY’s Hoda Kotb.

Oct. 9, 2017 on Megyn Kelly

Princesses Wear Pants by Savannah Guthrie and Allison Oppenheim, $11, Amazon