Interested in a book you saw on TODAY? Learn more here

We often have guests come on the TODAY show to talk about their newest book. Here's where to buy them.

October 24, 2017

October 23, 2017

Blessed in the Darkness: How All Things Are Working for Your Good" by Joel Osteen, $13, Amazon

Watch Pastor Joel Osteen talk to TODAY’s Matt Lauer about his new book “Blessed In the Darkness,” which shares a message of hope and resilience, here. He also discusses the people of Houston’s faith in light of Hurricane Harvey. “God gives you the strength you didn’t know you had,” Osteen said.

Oct. 20, 2017

"Bringing It Home" by Gail Simmons, $24, Amazon

On this week's installment of our TODAY Loves Football series, cookbook author and Top Chef judge Gail Simmons helped us get ready for game day. She made a Sunday Night Football feast with recipes from her new cookbook "Bringing It Home: Favorite Recipes from a Life of Adventurous Eating." Get the recipes here.

Oct. 17, 2017

"Capital Gaines" by Chip Gaines, $16, Amazon

Watch Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb ask Chip and Joanna Gaines about their decision to end their HGTV show “Fixer Upper,” which Chip also addresses in his new book, “Capital Gaines: Smart Things I Learned Doing Stupid Stuff.”, here. While they don’t allude to any solid future plans, Chip suggests that it could be the end of reality TV for the family.

Oct. 11, 2017

"Voice Lessons" by Idina Menzel and Cara Mentzel, $18 on Amazon

Broadway star Idina Menzel joined Kathie Lee and Hoda along with her sister, Cara Mentzel, who’s written a new book about their close relationship called “Voice Lessons: A Sisters Story.” Idina says that even though she’s the big sister, she has often looked to Cara for wisdom. Watch the interview here.

Oct. 10, 2017

"Everything is Mama" by Jimmy Fallon, $10, Amazon

Watch “Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon reads his latest children’s book, “Everything is MAMA,” to an enthusiastic crowd of TODAY Parenting Team contributors and their children, with help from TODAY’s Hoda Kotb.

Oct. 9, 2017 on Megyn Kelly

Princesses Wear Pants by Savannah Guthrie and Allison Oppenheim, $11, Amazon