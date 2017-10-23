Interested in a book you saw on TODAY? Learn more here.

share tweet pin email

We often have guests come on the TODAY show to talk about their newest book. Here's where to buy them.

October 23, 2017

Blessed in the Darkness: How All Things Are Working for Your Good" by Joel Osteen, $13, Amazon

Oct. 20, 2017

"Bringing It Home" by Gail Simmons, $24, Amazon

Oct. 17, 2017

"Capital Gaines" by Chip Gaines, $16, Amazon

Oct. 11, 2017

"Voice Lessons" by Idina Menzel and Cara Mentzel, $18 on Amazon

Oct. 10, 2017

"Everything is Mama" by Jimmy Fallon, $10, Amazon

Oct. 9, 2017 on Megyn Kelly

Princesses Wear Pants by Savannah Guthrie and Allison Oppenheim, $11, Amazon