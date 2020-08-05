All 8 'Harry Potter' films are coming to Peacock

"Harry Potter" fans, there's a brand-new Patronus in your corner, and it's a peacock.

That is, the Peacock streaming service, which announced Wednesday that it will begin streaming all eight "Harry Potter" films over a six-month window between 2020 and 2021.

Daniel Radcliffe (Harry), Emma Watson (Hermione) and Rupert Grint (Ron) valuted to stardom in the "Harry Potter" films. (C)Warner Bros / Courtesy Everett Collection

"The Harry Potter franchise is beloved by people of all ages and represents the caliber of quality entertainment customers can expect to find on Peacock," Frances Manfredi, president of content acquisition and strategy for Peacock, said in a news release. "We've built a world-class collection of iconic movies and shows, and we will continue to expand the film library with treasured titles from NBCUniversal and beyond that will surprise and delight Peacock customers time and time again."

Dumbledore (Michael Gambon) became like a father figure to Harry (Radcliffe) in the series. (C)Warner Bros / Courtesy Everett Collection

Telling the story of a boy raised without magic who attends a wizarding school and learns he's destined to face off with the man who killed his parents, the "Harry Potter" films were released between 2001 and 2011. They're based on the bestselling series written by J.K. Rowling, and catapulted stars Daniel Radcliffe (Harry), Emma Watson (Hermione) and Rupert Grint (Ron) to stardom.

Ralph Fiennes was a noseless wonder as Voldemort, playing Harry's sworn enemy. (C)Warner Bros / Courtesy Everett Collection

The films are: "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone," "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets," "Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban," "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire," "Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix," "Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince" and "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 1" and "Part 2."

In addition to the "Potter" films, other titles slated to be available on the Peacock streaming service include "The Big Lebowski," "E.T.," "The Bourne Identity," "Beetlejuice," "The Dark knight" and "Field of Dreams."

The "Potter" films are set to start streaming beginning later in 2020.

Peacock is part of our parent company, NBCUniversal.