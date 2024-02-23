Alix Earle’s parents: What she's shared about mom Alisa, dad Tom and stepmom Ashley Dupre

TikTok star and “Hot Mess“ podcaster Alix Earle is an open book.

From sharing with fans every product she uses to get the perfect glow in viral “Get Ready With Me” videos to dishing on why went under the knife for breast augmentation, no subject is off-limits. So when it comes to the ins and outs of her modern blended family, the University of Miami grad is more than happy to share with her followers.

The oldest of five children (one biological sister and three younger step-siblings, per People), Alix is super close with her parents, often featuring all three of them across her social network. But as any one of her millions of fans knows, life for the Earles wasn’t always so rosy.

In 2008, Alix’s father, Thomas Earle, was revealed to be having an affair with Ashley Dupre, the same woman who made headlines in the late 2000s for being linked to the former governor of New York Eliot Spitzer through a sex scandal. In 2013, Thomas and Alix’s mother, Alisa Earle, divorced. Fast-forward a decade, and Alix says the whole family has forgiven all.

“We definitely have a very modern family,” Alix told Elle in August 2023. “It’s normal for me to have my dad, my mom, and my stepmom all going on the same trips,” adding that she and Dupré are “super close, and we’ve gotten to such a good point. Whatever’s happened in the past, we’ve all gotten past it as a family.”

Learn more about Alix Earle’s parents, including her stepmom, Ashley Dupre, ahead.

Mom: Alisa Earle

Alisa Earle and Thomas Earle both attended Lynn University in Boca Raton, Florida, where they are believed to have met. After graduation, the two married and moved to New Jersey. In 2000, they welcomed their first child, Alix, followed by Ashtin in 2003.

When Thomas’ affair came to light in 2008, Alix was in second grade, but said that she didn’t have any knowledge about what was happening because kept her shielded from the news.

“I didn’t know the severity of what had happened between my parents because my mom was super, super mature about it and didn’t speak to us about it and didn’t put that stress that she was going through onto us,” she said on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast. “I kind of figured it out myself and then I proceeded to deal with it myself.”

As her girls grew up, Alisa was a stay-at-home mom. Today, she works with nonprofits, showing special attention to the C.H.A.S.E. for Life Foundation.

Recently, Alisa joined TikTok. She currently has more than 70,000 followers.

Dad: Thomas Earle, 49

Thomas “TJ” Earle works in construction. He runs the Earle family business he inherited, which is based in Farmingdale, New Jersey.

In 2008, his affair with Ashley Dupre was exposed, making headlines and attracting the paparazzi. Years later, his oldest daughter reflected on that day.

“I remember the day very clearly,” Alix said on the “Call Her Daddy“ podcast. “Paparazzi had shown up at my house and my mom quickly kind of got me and my sister out of the house over to our cousins. We stayed there for a few days and I had no idea what was going on. I didn’t know they were paparazzi. I thought news broadcasters were interviewing the neighbors.”

A few years later, though, she learned the truth online.

“It was in, like, fourth grade. I started to kind of hear commentary from people and I had an iPad at the time,” she said. “I’m Googling my family and all of a sudden, I see that the past two years of my life had been a lie.

“My dad had an affair with someone who was well-known for her job having sexual relations with high-class people and one of them was even the governor of New York. She was very well-known from that and in turn, my dad’s affair became a very public situation,” she said, adding that it “felt like my world crashed down in that moment.”

Thomas "TJ" Earle, Alix Earle and Ashley Alexandra Dupre are seen during Alix Earle's University of Miami graduation celebration on May 11, 2023 in Coral Gables, Florida. Alexander Tamargo / Getty Images

Stepmother: Ashley Dupre, 38

Per Seventeen, Ashley Dupre wanted to be a singer and moved from New Jersey to New York City to pursue her dream. Paying the bills as a restaurant server, she was approached to work as an escort for Emperor’s Club VIP. The position would later get her entangled in a sex scandal with then-Gov. Eliot Spitzer.

Dupre also starred in “Kell on Earth,” working with NYC publicist Kelly Cutrone, and penned an advice column for The Post, called “Ask Ashley.”

In 2008, Dupre met Thomas and began having an affair. She was 23 at the time, according to People. The two got married in October 2013 after they welcomed their first baby. Today, they share three children: Izabel, 10, Penelope, 8, and Thomas, 6.

And though Alix and her stepmom are close today, when they first met, the situation was a lot different.

“When my stepmom started to hang around with my dad after he had moved out, she came into his life and we were introduced to her, which was super weird,” Alix said on “Call Her Daddy.” “And I was told that I had to be respectful to this woman and we had to be nice to her. I wanted to rip her head off. It was very weird because I felt like I was a 10-year-old having to be more mature than someone 20, 30 years older than me.”