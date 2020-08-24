Alison Sweeney returning to 'Days of Our Lives' for 'emotional storyline'

Sami Brady is heading back to Salem!

Alison Sweeney will return to "Days of Our Lives" when the show resumes production next month. The 43-year-old actor will reprise her role as scheming Samantha "Sami" Brady for an "emotional storyline," the show's producers revealed Monday in a press release.

Alison Sweeney is returning to "Days of Our Lives" for an "emotional storyline" centering around her character, Sami Brady, and her daughter Allie. Paul Archuleta / Getty Images

"It is always a beautiful day in Salem when we get to welcome Alison Sweeney back to the canvas," executive producer Ken Corday said in a statement. "Sami Brady is an integral part of our show’s history, and we are elated that she’s coming home again."

Sweeney, seen here with co-star Bryan Dattilo in 2005, joined the cast of the long-running NBC daytime drama in 1993. NBC

The dramatic new storyline "will center around family and her recently SORASed daughter Allie Horton (Lindsay Arnold)," according to the show. (Soap opera buffs use the term "soap opera rapidly aging syndrome," or SORAS, to describe a character whose age has accelerated over a short amount of time.)

Sweeney joined the cast of the long-running NBC daytime drama in 1993 when she was just 16. She left the series 21 years later in 2014. The Daytime Emmy Award nominee has returned to the show for short arcs every year since 2017.

Sweeney had already finished shooting an arc on "Days" when the coronavirus outbreak forced production to shut down. Those episodes began airing in July and will run through the end of September.