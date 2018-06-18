share tweet pin email

Alicia Silverstone is popping up everywhere! The 41-year-old actress stars in the new Paramount Network series "American Woman," and she recently revived her beloved "Clueless" character, Cher Horowitz, on "Lip Sync Battle."

But one place she's "super excited" to find herself is the dating world. "I love it," Silverstone told Redbook of her new single status. "Yes, I go on dates, and I find it very fascinating meeting interesting, intelligent, different people."

Cindy Ord / Getty Images Silverstone announced her split from husband Chris Jarecki in February.

The actress can't wait to see what lies ahead for her romantically — even if it means adjusting to new dating norms. "I'm super excited about being available and open to whatever's next. Of course, there’s tons about it that’s confusing. I call my girlfriends and I’m like, 'What does this mean?'" she shared.

In February, Silverstone announced her split from her husband, musician Chris Jarecki, after more than 10 years of marriage (and 20 years as a couple). Though the breakup was "heartbreaking," she revealed she and Jarecki will still share parenting of their son, Bear, 7.

"You don’t ever think you’ll be apart when you get married. All I can really say is that we’ll co-parent Bear together, and this is completely a good thing for both of us," she said.

As for motherhood, Silverstone told the magazine she tries to lead by example. She hopes her little boy sees her devoting energy to things she loves — like playing "fierce mama" Bonnie Nolan on "American Woman" — and is inspired to follow in her footsteps.

"I hope most that he sees that Mommy's passionate about life," she said, "and maybe that will inspire him to find his passion in life and live it to the fullest."