March 15, 2019, 3:59 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Ree Hines

Alicia Keys stole the show at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards Thursday night — and she had some help.

The 38-year-old singer launched into a moving rendition of her latest hit, "Raise a Man," when she was suddenly joined by her own young man, 8-year-old son Egypt.

And he didn't simply join her to deliver a dose of "aw" to the performance — though he definitely did that. Egypt sat down at a piano next to his mother and played the music while she belted out the lyrics.

Music talent clearly runs in the family. Kevin Winter / Getty Images

The mother-son duo played to cheers, and clearly entertained each other as much as they did the audience.

Alicia Keys celebrated her son, Egypt, after he joined her on stage to perform at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards. Kevin Winter / Getty Images

As the sweet performance wrapped, Keys and Egypt walked to the edge of the stage together, and she said, "I'm so blessed tonight to raise a man like you, Egypt."

The mother-son duo shared a sweet hug when the performance was over. Kevin Winter / Getty Images

As for him, he let his moves do the talking in true 8-year-old style by flossing alongside the 15-time Grammy winner.

It all added up to the most memorable moment of the show, but it wasn't the only memorable moment from the family.

Earlier in the evening, Keys accepted the Innovator award, and while she was onstage speaking, her other son, 4-year-old Genesis, gained attention from the front row.

The charismatic tot, who was seated on the lap of dad Swizz Beatz, caught the eye of Taylor Swift two seats over, and it was an instant love connection — one that Mom noticed.

During her acceptance speech, Keys joked, "Actually, my son Genesis is maybe trying to take Taylor out later tonight — he’s working on it. I'm not sure how it’s going to go, but it looks pretty good right now!"