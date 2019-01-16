Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Scott Stump

Alicia Keys thought she had some big news on Tuesday when she gathered her two young sons together to share her announcement.

It turns out that Genesis, 4, and Egypt, 8, apparently don't think hosting the Grammys is worth getting all worked up about.

The singer-songwriter posted an adorable video on Instagram of her boys being less than impressed with the news on Tuesday that she will be hosting the 61st annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 10 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

"I've got some good news guys,'' she says. "Guess what? I am going to host the Grammys!"

The boys have no reaction until Genesis lets out a squeal. Egypt continues to stare at her waiting for something bigger like, "Yeah ... and?"

"What's the Grammys?" he says.

While her two sons with husband Swizz Beatz may not have been overjoyed, it was big news for Keys. She formally announced it on Tuesday in a nine-minute video on her YouTube channel.

"There’s so much in store and I can't wait for y’all to see it all come to life,'' she said in the video.

Keys, who has won 15 Grammy Awards, will be the first female host of the show honoring music's best since Queen Latifah in 2005. Her hosting gig also comes in a year where women have more representation, including five female artists for album of the year, after criticism of last year's awards for a lack of gender diversity.

The show didn't have a host from 2006-11 before L.L. Cool J hosted five in a row followed by late-night host James Corden emceeing the last two.

"I know what it feels like to be on that stage, and I’m going to bring that vibe and energy," Keys said in a news release from the Recording Academy on Tuesday. "I'm so excited to be the master of ceremonies on the biggest night in music and celebrate the creativity, power and magic.

'I’m especially excited for all the incredible women nominated this year! It’s going up on Feb. 10!"