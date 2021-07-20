Alicia Keys and her husband celebrate their anniversary for days

Alicia Keys and her husband, producer Swizz Beatz, recently celebrated 11 years of marriage with an elaborate date that stretched across several days.

In a joyful post, Keys shared a few photos of their trip to Corsica, where they tied the knot years ago.

“The fact that we went back to the house we got married at 11yrs ago was worth the 72hr date,” Beatz quipped in the comments with several red heart emoji.

In his own post with many of the same photos, Beatz wrote they are “celebrating our 11yr anniversary month all month.”

“The fact we haven’t been back to the house in Corsica we got married at 11yrs ago until now is crazy !!!!” Beatz said. “Time goes by fast make every moment count.”

It seems that after having to lay low during the coronavirus pandemic for their milestone 10-year anniversary, the two are making up for lost time with their recent trip.

The couple tied the knot in July 2010 and had their first son, Egypt, in October of that year. Their second child together, Genesis, was born in 2014. Beatz, 42, has three other children.

Beatz, in addition to being a popular music producer, is known for launching the popular Verzuz webcast series last spring during the pandemic. The series pits hip-hop and R&B artists against each other in a battle where the audience votes on whose catalog is stronger.

Keys, a Grammy-award winning musician herself, recently shared how proud she was of her husband for innovating, writing in a post that he never ceases to amaze her.

“He is an alchemist! He turns metal to gold! I’ve seen him do it over and over again for as long as I’ve known him,” she wrote. “His vision and success is never only about him, it’s for all of us!”

At the time of her post, it was announced that Verzuz was moving from Apple Music to a new partnership with the social video platform, Triller.