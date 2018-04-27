Alexis Bledel says a 3rd 'Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants' movie may happen

share tweet pin email

Alexis Bledel may be the Emmy-winning co-star of a very serious show on Hulu, "The Handmaid's Tale," but we just love remembering how much fun she was in the two "Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants" films.

And as it turns out, Bledel is definitely not done with her "Sisterhood" connection! She told Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show" Thursday that not only does she keep in touch with her castmates from the 2005 and 2008 "Sisterhood" films, but that a third could really be happening.

"We don't get to see each other a lot because everybody's work(ing) or (has) family and everything, but when everybody is in town we do, and we just pitched a third movie and I hope it comes together," she said. "It would be so great."

Everett Collection Amber Tamblyn, Blake Lively, America Ferrera and Alexis Bledel in 2005's "The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants."

No doubt! The first two films followed the adventures of Lena, Bridget, Carmen and Tibby (played by Bledel, Blake Lively, America Ferrera and Amber Tamblyn respectively), and an extraordinary pair of jeans that magically fit them all.

But of course, it was always more of a movie about friendship than fashion.

Bledel seems to agree. As she noted on "Tonight," reuniting on-screen with her pals "would be the best thing."

She's not alone: in 2016 Lively told People magazine that there was "a strong chance there might be a (third) movie," adding, "The four of us are still best friends. To be able to create something together again has always been a dream of ours."

And ours!

