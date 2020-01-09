Alex Trebek reveals what he wants to say on his final episode of 'Jeopardy!'

It’s hard to imagine “Jeopardy!” without Alex Trebek, but the venerable host has plotted his exit from the long-running game show.

The 79-year-old said he wouldn’t make a big deal about retiring and viewers wouldn’t see it coming.

"I would tell ('Jeopardy!' executive producer) Harry (Friedman) to give me 30 seconds at the end of the program to say goodbye because it's going to be the last show," he said Wednesday during the Television Critics Association winter press tour, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Trebek, who revealed last year that he has been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer, was asked how much longer he will continue hosting the show.

"Thinking about retiring and retiring are two different things. ... We'll see what happens. As long as I feel my skills have not diminished too much and as long as I'm enjoying spending time with people like (champions James Holzhauer, Ken Jennings and Brad Rutter), Harry and the writing staff, then I'll continue doing it," he said.

Trebek, who’s been hosting “Jeopardy!” since 1984, also provided an update on his health.

"Some days are better than others," he said. "My resistance is lower than most of you because of the treatments I've been having — chemotherapy — and ... I have the cold that seems to be going around. This is the second time I've had it in the past month and a half. They got me off one of my chemo drugs, which was killing me. I won't know until (Thursday); I go in for some tests, then another week before I find out where things stand. I have good days and bad days."

Since he announced his diagnosis last year, Trebek has received an outpouring of support. During this week's primetime "Jeopardy! Greatest of All Time” episodes, contestants Brad Rutter, Ken Jennings and James Holzhauer have been wearing purple ribbons in his honor.

Last November, Trebek choked up when a contestant wrote "We love you, Alex" as his answer during Final Jeopardy.

Trebek has also tried to be an inspiration for others in his position. When asked what he would say to Rep. John Lewis, who announced last month that he has pancreatic cancer, Trebek said he has a specific goal in mind.

“We’re starting a new year, and let’s see if we can’t both complete the year as pancreatic cancer survivors,” he said.