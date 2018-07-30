Alex Trebek talks retiring from 'Jeopardy!' — and recommends his replacements

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

For fans of "Jeopardy," the answer is a resounding "No!"

The question? "Can you even imagine the show without Alex Trebek?"

However, fans may not have to imagine that once Trebek's contract runs up in 2020. In a sit-down with TMZ's Harvey Levin, the formerly mustachioed host said there's only a "50/50" or "a little less" chance that he'll go on to helm the competition after that.

Alex Trebek is now contemplating his retirement from "Jeopardy!" Getty Images

In fact, Trebek already knows whom he'd like to see take over the reins of the trivia game show once he brings his record-breaking run to an end.

"I mentioned to our producer, not so long ago, that the fellow that does play-by-play for the Los Angeles Kings — they should consider him,” the 78-year-old said.

That would be sportscaster Alex Faust.

But he's not the only one to get a coveted recommendation from "Jeopardy's" main man. In fact, Trebek isn't so sure the next host should be a man.

"There is an attorney, Laura Coates,” he said. “She’s African-American and she appears on some of the cable news shows from time to time.”

Whether it's in 2020 or years later, whenever Trebek calls it quits, it'll be a sad day for faithful fans of the long-running series.

Trebek took on hosting duties back in 1984, and in all those years, he's only missed a single taping of the show — and that's when he swapped places for a day with his "Wheel of Fortune" counterpart, Pat Sajak, more than 20 years ago.

Last winter, though, Trebek took a brief break in between his filming schedule to recuperate after undergoing brain surgery related to a fall he suffered months earlier.

He returned to work in January.