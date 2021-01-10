Alex Trebek's daughter praises late 'Jeopardy!' host after his final episode airs

On her 55th birthday, Alex Trebek's oldest daughter, Nicky Trebek, watched her late father's final episode of "Jeopardy!" and celebrated his remarkable life.

"You were extraordinary!!!," Nicky wrote on Instagram Friday night after watching the last episode the beloved game show host taped before he died. She added the hashtags #jeopardyforever and #wemissyoudad.

Trebek died on November 8 at age 80 after a near two year battle with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Despite battling a brutal disease with a low survival rate, Trebek continued to draw strength from working and doing the job he loved. The final episode of "Jeopardy!" was filmed just 10 days before he died.

Nicky also shared a video montage from the "Jeopardy!" account, featuring just a few of the many fun moments her father had during his 36-year run hosting the game show.

The tribute included sweet memories, such as the time Trebek brought his youngest children, Emily and Matthew, to the set and introduced them to the audience. There were also plenty of laugh out loud clips, including Trebek channeling Elvis Presley and the time he jokingly appeared onstage without pants.

"We miss you, dad!" Nicky wrote alongside the video.

Trebek adopted Nicky when he married his first wife, Elaine, and gave her his last name. She followed in her famous father's footsteps and worked as a production coordinator on "Jeopardy!," according to her IMDB profile.

Since his passing, Nicky has been taking to her Instagram to share some throwback photos paired with touching anecdotes dedicated to her late father.

"Missing you," she simply wrote back in November, paired with a photo of herself as an adult embracing Trebek.

The Canadian game show host married his second wife, Jean Trebek, in 1990. The couple had two children together, son Matthew, 30, and daughter Emily, 27. On Christmas, Jean took to Instagram to share a photo of her children, paired with an inspiring caption of hope and resilience.

"Time is too precious to be spent on anything other than kindness," she wrote. "Many blessings of beauty and joy to you and all you hold dear!"

Trebek shared his diagnosis in a video posted to the show's Twitter account on March 6, 2019.

“Now, just like 50,000 other people in the United States each year, this week I was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer," he said. "Now normally, the prognosis for this is not very encouraging, but I’m going to fight this, and I’m going to keep working. And with the love and support of my family and friends and with the help of your prayers also, I plan to beat the low survival rate statistics for this disease."

Always quick with a wisecrack, Trebek lightened the mood. “Truth told, I have to,” he said in the video. “Because under the terms of my contract, I have to host 'Jeopardy!' for three more years! So, help me. Keep the faith and we’ll win. We’ll get it done. Thank you.”

Throughout his illness, Trebek received an outpouring of love and support from fans and former contestants around the world.

"To not lose his cool and have a defeated attitude, cloaked with a mantle of humility... It's something we can all learn from," "Jeopardy!" champion Burt Thakur, who had a viral moment with Trebek last year, told TODAY after the game show host died.

Now, the struggle turns to finding someone to carry on the "Jeopardy!" legacy and step into Trebek's irreplaceable shoes.

"Jeopardy!" resumed production on Nov. 30th, with Ken Jennings, who was the most decorated player in the history of the show, serving as the first interim host. The show plans to use other fill-in hosts as they search for a more permanent replacement.