Alex Trebek reads Lizzo lyrics and the world makes sense for a brief moment

If this whole “Jeopardy!” thing doesn’t work out, maybe Alex Trebek can give it a go in the world of pop music.

The venerable game show host, who revealed last year that he has pancreatic cancer, gave fans a thrill when he read a clue on Thursday’s episode by reciting the lyrics to Lizzo’s smash hit song “Truth Hurts.”

Alex Trebek singing Lizzo is actually exactly what we needed today pic.twitter.com/DdkbxcBegt — Rebecca Rubin (@rebeccaarubin) March 26, 2020

"Alex Trebek singing Lizzo is actually exactly what we needed today," Variety editor Rebecca Rubin captioned the clip she tweeted.

In the category “Lyrics of Today” for $1,000, Trebek read: "Her: New man on the Minnesota Vikings, truth hurts, needed something more exciting, bom bi dom bi dum bum bay."

One of the contestants correctly answered Lizzo, at which point Trebek poked fun at himself.

"Yup — and I did it exactly like she does, didn't I?” he sarcastically asked, eliciting a chuckle from the studio audience.

Trebek has flexed his rapping skills on the show before.

Here's Alex Trebek rapping Desiigner's "Panda" on #Jeopardy tonight hahaha pic.twitter.com/XBeeRGRB25 — Matt Zampini (@Matt_Zamp) February 21, 2017

In 2017, he read the lyrics to Desiigner's "Panda” in a category called “Let’s Rap Kids!” during one of the show’s college tournaments.

“I was just getting into this rap thing. I’m not too good at it, but I was getting into it,” he joked afterward.

“Jeopardy!” continues to run new episodes, but production of the show has been halted due to the coronavirus.

Last week, the show tweeted that first-run episodes were shot long before the coronavirus pandemic, meaning no one was at risk for passing along the virus, which posed a particular threat for Trebek, whose immune system may be compromised due to his cancer.

A friendly reminder that the current episodes were taped months in advance, so any interactions between the contestants, Alex, or the studio audience were considered safe at that time. We hope you are safe and well during this time, and thank you for watching! — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) March 20, 2020

"A friendly reminder that the current episodes were taped months in advance, so any interactions between the contestants, Alex, or the studio audience were considered safe at that time. We hope you are safe and well during this time, and thank you for watching!" the post read.