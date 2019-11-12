Sign up for our newsletter

Longtime host of ‘Jeopardy,” Alex Trebek was almost moved to tears after a contestant made a sweet gesture during the final moments of the show Monday night.

It happened during an episode of the annual “Tournament of Champions.”

Contestant Dhruv Gaur – who is a college student at Brown University – was stumped during the “Final Jeopardy” question. So instead, he wrote “We love you, Alex.”

The love was actually a heart Gaur drew. After Trebek read the answer aloud, he struggled to maintain his composure.

“That’s very kind, thank you,” he said, before continuing on. The move cost Gaur $1,995.

Alex Trebek getting choked up during Final Jeopardy today messed me all the way up. #Jeopardy #WeLoveYouAlex pic.twitter.com/QJVP4hJpGV — sabreena (@aneerbas) November 12, 2019

Alex Trebek announced earlier this year he was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Despite chemotherapy treatments forcing him to wear a wig and struggle to enunciate, the longtime host returned to host the 36th season of “Jeopardy.”

He recently spoke to Canada's CTV and said he was “hanging in.”

We'll play it by ear and keep chugging along until we either win or lose,” he told CTV. “"I’m not afraid of dying. I’ve lived a good life, a full life, and I’m nearing the end of that life … if it happens, why should I be afraid of it?”

Immediately after Monday night’s heartfelt episode aired, #WeLoveYouAlex started trending on Twitter in a show of support for the 79-year-old host.

Alex Trebek getting choked up at a heartfelt final jeopardy answer. The instant welling up of tears and emotion no viewer expected to have tonight. 🥺 what a moment. #weloveyoualex pic.twitter.com/DVcMGKl8wj — Kelli Kubicek (@Kelli96) November 12, 2019

Watching Alex Trebek get choked up during Final Jeopardy when a contestant burned his answer to share a special message, is more than I can handle tonight #WeLoveYouAlex. ❤️ — Amina Bobb Brattke (@AminaBrattke) November 12, 2019

