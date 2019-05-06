Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 6, 2019, 12:50 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Drew Weisholtz

Alex Trebek has certainly won the respect of his peers.

The longtime “Jeopardy!” host, 78, who announced in March that he has stage 4 pancreatic cancer, won the Daytime Emmy for outstanding game show host on Sunday night, earning a standing ovation from those at the ceremony.

After his name was announced, Trebek gave an acceptance speech that was both touching and humorous.

Trebek noted that he hoped he wouldn’t win because of a sympathy vote because “I’m not a big fan of sympathy votes.”

He then recalled how he was nominated last year after he had a pair of blood clots removed from his brain.

“You would think that would’ve elicited a certain amount of sympathy,” he said as the crowd roared in laughter. “But I didn’t win!”

Alex Trebek poses with his Daytime Emmy Award for outstanding game show host at the ceremony in Pasadena, California, on Sunday. Getty Images

He then referenced Sally Field’s famous 1985 Oscars speech when she exclaimed, “I can’t deny the fact that you like me. Right now, you like me.”

“Maybe I’ve been worrying about the wrong thing and I should just do what Sally Field did in a different venue many, many years ago and look at this as a sign that you guys like me and that you value my work,” he said to cheers. “If that’s the case, I can live with that.”

Sympathy or not, there’s no denying that Trebek, who has hosted “Jeopardy!” since 1984, is a TV legend. He has now won seven Daytime Emmys, including one for lifetime achievement.

Last month, he updated fans when the show wrapped up its 35th season, saying he planned to return to the show.

"I've always tried to be straight with you and I'm not going to stop now," he said. "So despite what you may have heard, I'm feeling good, I'm continuing with my therapy and we — by we, the staff — is already working on our next season, the 36th year of 'Jeopardy!'"