On Sunday, "Jeopardy!" announced the death of Alex Trebek, who died after being diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer in 2019. He was 80 years old.

Many fans wondered how many more episodes of the hit game show he would be in, since as of last week, the show was airing new episodes.

According to a press release, "Jeopardy!" episodes hosted by Trebek will air through Dec. 25, 2020. The release also shared that his last day in the studio was Oct. 29, 2020, which means he worked until only 10 days before his death.

The show is not announcing plans for a new host at this time.

Trebek, who had hosted "Jeopardy" since 1984, had been plotting his exit from the long-running game show before his death. Earlier this year, he said he wouldn’t make a big deal about retiring, and viewers wouldn’t see it coming.

"I would tell ('Jeopardy!' executive producer) Harry (Friedman) to give me 30 seconds at the end of the program to say goodbye because it's going to be the last show," he said.

Trebek, who revealed last year that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer, was asked how much longer he will continue hosting the show.

"Thinking about retiring and retiring are two different things. ... We'll see what happens. As long as I feel my skills have not diminished too much, and as long as I'm enjoying spending time with people like (champions James Holzhauer, Ken Jennings and Brad Rutter), Harry and the writing staff, then I'll continue doing it," he said at the time.

No word yet on whether he had the opportunity to say goodbye during the last episode he hosted. But what we do know is we'll be eagerly watching.