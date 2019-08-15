Alex Rodriguez kept the focus on the most important part of his life after having "irreplaceable" items stolen from his rental vehicle in San Francisco while he was working for ESPN as a baseball analyst.

The former Yankees star posted a photo on Instagram Wednesday with fiancée Jennifer Lopez and their four children from previous relationships that kept things in perspective.

"This is what matters most. #FamilyFirst," he wrote.

The photo shows the 50-year-old parents with Rodriguez's daughters Natasha, 14, and Ella, 11, as well as Lopez's 11-year-old twins, Max and Emme.

Rodriguez confirmed on Monday that his rental SUV had been broken into while he was having dinner on Sunday night near Oracle Park with fellow members of ESPN's "Sunday Night Baseball" staff following a game between the San Francisco Giants and Philadelphia Phillies.

"I am saddened that several items that were of a personal nature and irreplaceable with sentimental value were taken,'' he said in a statement to NBC News. "I am encouraged that local law enforcement has security footage of the crime and are doing all they can to get the items back."

A spokesman from the San Francisco Police Department told NBC News that their burglary unit is investigating a car break from Sunday night, sometime between 9 p.m. and 11:10 p.m., but would not confirm the reporting party or the monetary amount of items taken per department policy.

Bags containing camera equipment, miscellaneous jewelry and electronics were taken from the vehicle, the spokesman said.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported that $500,000 in jewelry and electronics were stolen, a figure Rodriguez disputed through a spokesperson.

"The financial value of the items stolen from Alex Rodriquez’s vehicle while he was having dinner is being grossly exaggerated,'' the spokesperson told NBC News.

It's been an eventful summer for Rodriguez and Lopez, who got engaged in March.

Lopez was joined onstage by Emme for a duet at a concert in June, dealt with a widespread blackout in New York City that forced her to stop her concert, and then celebrated her 50th birthday last month with a big bash and a video tribute from Rodriguez.