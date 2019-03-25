Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

March 25, 2019, 5:44 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Joe Fay

Love is in the air!

Alex Rodriguez showered his new fiancee, Jennifer Lopez, with praise on Instagram Sunday afternoon. His loving message comes right before Lopez begins shooting her latest film, "Hustlers," due in theaters sometime in 2020.

"This beautiful woman starts shooting her movie tomorrow, 'Hustlers,'" the former baseball star wrote. "I won’t play spoiler, but I can’t wait until you all see how she transforms herself into a completely different character!!"

The accompanying photograph is a charming shot of the couple on the golf course. Lopez, with a beaming smile, is embraced by Rodriguez, who gently kisses her head.

"She’s been working so hard lately. I’m glad we were able to enjoy a quick little break before she dives into this new project," the post continued. "Love you baby and continue to shine, fly high and inspire all of us."

The celebrity power couple announced their engagement earlier in March after dating for two years. The two have yet to set any details for the big day.

According to IMDb, "Hustlers," based on a New York Magazine piece, is about a group of former strippers who join forces against their Wall Street clients. Lopez is set to star with Constance Wu, Lili Reinhart, Julia Stiles, Cardi B and Keke Palmer. The film is set to begin shooting this week.

While Lopez is off shooting her movie, Rodriguez will return to the broadcast booth as a color commentator for ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball.