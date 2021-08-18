Alex Rodriguez on J.Lo split: '5 years of an incredible life and partnership'

Alex Rodriguez says he is focusing on the future after his split from Jennifer Lopez.

"I had five years of an incredible life and partnership and also with my daughters, we learned so much. And now we have the opportunity to take that and move forward and say, 'You know what? We're so grateful for the last five years, how do we make the next five years better because of lessons learned?'" Rodriguez, 46, said in an interview with ET.

Rodriguez and Lopez, 52, began dating in 2017, and they announced in April that they were calling off their two-year engagement.

“We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so,” the couple said in a joint statement to TODAY at the time. “We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

Now, Rodriguez says he is “in a great place.”

“I'm so grateful for where God and the light has really put me, and I'm really looking forward,” he told ET. “Mostly to see how my girls keep developing."

Rodriguez has two daughters, Natasha, 16, and Ella, 13, from his previous marriage to Cynthia Scurtis. Lopez has 13-year-old twins, Max and Emme, from her previous marriage to Marc Anthony.

The former MLB star has been posting photos on Instagram of himself spending quality time with his daughters, including one pic from a boat trip on Memorial Day weekend.

A few weeks earlier, the dad of two shared a cute photo from a family meal.

“Din din with my girls! #DaddyDinnerDate,” he wrote in the caption.

Since Lopez and Rodriguez parted ways, the singer has been making headlines because of all the time she's been spending with ex-fiancé Ben Affleck. The pair, who were famously engaged in the early 2000s, appear to have rekindled their romance in recent months. They’ve been going on joint getaways and appeared in PDA-filled pics. Affleck was also recently spotted wearing what appeared to be a watch that Lopez gave him during their previous relationship.