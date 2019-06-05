Who says dreams can't come true?

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez, who got engaged in March after dating for two years, sure do seem like a couple destined to be. And as a recently surfaced interview clip with the former Yankee revealed, that may be exactly right.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez at the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards on June 3 in Brooklyn, New York. Gilbert Carrasquillo / GC Images

Asked who his "dream date" would be in the 1998 clip posted by MLB Network's "Intentional Talk," Rodriguez had no hesitation: "Jennifer Lopez". Rodriguez retweeted the clip, noting, "I just had a feeling":

He immediately followed up Lopez's name by asking the interviewer, "Hopefully, you can find me a date with her."

Lopez and Rodriguez went through several relationships between 1998 and 2017, when they finally became a couple (they also had two children each). But ever since they started dating, this power couple has made us smile over and over again at how well-matched they seem to be.

And now, of course, they're set to tie the knot.

The moral of this tale? Dream big! (Though don't dream for J.Lo or A-Rod any more. They're taken!)