Who says dreams can't come true?
Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez, who got engaged in March after dating for two years, sure do seem like a couple destined to be. And as a recently surfaced interview clip with the former Yankee revealed, that may be exactly right.
Asked who his "dream date" would be in the 1998 clip posted by MLB Network's "Intentional Talk," Rodriguez had no hesitation: "Jennifer Lopez". Rodriguez retweeted the clip, noting, "I just had a feeling":
He immediately followed up Lopez's name by asking the interviewer, "Hopefully, you can find me a date with her."
Lopez and Rodriguez went through several relationships between 1998 and 2017, when they finally became a couple (they also had two children each). But ever since they started dating, this power couple has made us smile over and over again at how well-matched they seem to be.
And now, of course, they're set to tie the knot.
The moral of this tale? Dream big! (Though don't dream for J.Lo or A-Rod any more. They're taken!)