Alessia Cara TODAY concert: What you need to know

Alessia Cara is coming to TODAY! The popular singer behind such hits as "Growing Pains," "Here" and "Scars to Your Beautiful" will heat up TODAY with a performance on Rockefeller Plaza.

Details:

Date: Friday, September 7

Hashtag: #AlessiaCaraTODAY

Fan Passes: Stay tuned for how you and a guest can see this concert.

General Info:

Viewing is on a first-come, first-served basis on the TODAY plaza, located at 48th Street between Fifth and Sixth Avenues in New York City.

To get the best spot, fans should try to arrive by 5 a.m. Generally, concerts happen rain or shine.

Have more questions? Get all your Citi Concert Series questions answered with our TODAY FAQs.