Alec Baldwin says he's resigning from the role of President Trump.

The actor, who’s won an Emmy for his portrayal of the president on “Saturday Night Live,” told USA Today that he is done playing the commander in chief.

“I can’t imagine I would do it again. I just can’t,” Baldwin said when asked if he would return for the role next season. “They should find somebody who wants to do it. They're all my dear friends and I love going there, but the other thing is that I'm going to go to work this fall in a way I haven't done in a while.”

Alec Baldwin's portrayal of President Trump on "Saturday Night Live" has won him laughs, not to mention an Emmy Award. NBC

Baldwin, 61, had his eyes on spending more time with his family.

“My wife and I had a son a year ago, and since he was born, I've worked minimally because I wanted to be there for my wife and kids. But the party's over this fall and I'll be traveling,” he said. "’SNL’ just crushes my weekends, and now weekends are going to become much more precious to me because that's time with my kids.”

The "30 Rock" star made the comments in an interview before the Tribeca Film Festival in April, though USA Today published them on Thursday.

So, who would Baldwin, who's been spoofing the president since 2016, like to see fill his shoes?

“I don't know. Darrell Hammond did it and is a far better impressionist than I'll ever be,” he said.

He also mentioned Anthony Atamanuik, who plays President Trump on Comedy Central’s “The President Show.”

“So if (Atamanuik) wants the job, it's his. He can have it. I've done that,” Baldwin said.

A team effort: Alex Moffat as Eric Trump, Mikey Day as Donald Trump Jr., Cecily Strong as Melania Trump, Robert De Niro as Robert Mueller, Beck Bennett as Mike Pence, Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump, Chris Redd as Kanye West, Kate McKinnon as Jeff Sessions, Aidy Bryant as Sarah Sanders, Kenan Thompson as Clarence Thomas on "Saturday Night Live." NBC

While Baldwin has won raves for his depiction of the president, he admitted that taking on the role wasn't exactly on his bucket list.

“Winning the Emmy for that show aside, it was not some career goal of mine,” he said.

The "Beetlejuice" star made similar comments in 2017, telling the entertainment TV show "Extra," "I’m not going to do it much longer, the impersonation, I don’t know how much more people can take it.”