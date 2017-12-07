Times are changing in Tinseltown.
Ever since the sexual assault and harassment allegations against Harvey Weinstein came to light in October, several Hollywood heavyweights have been caught up in similar scandals of their own.
Filmmakers have been exposed, actors have been fired and familiar faces have gone off the air. But one star worries that the current tide of change might take "innocent" people with it.
Alec Baldwin tells Megyn Kelly about his family, his favorite roles and morePlay Video - 12:28
On Thursday, outspoken actor Alec Baldwin sat down with Megyn Kelly to discuss the issue he calls "a big can of worms." The "Saturday Night Live" guest star appeared on the occasion of his new book, "You Can't Spell America Without Me," a satire about Donald Trump's first year in office.
"It's really, really tough because you certainly want to see everybody who's guilty of something, who's done bad things, wrong things and hurt people, you want to see those people get punished," he said.
But he added that there are "a lot of accusations and no proof yet" where some are concerned. "I don't want to see them get hurt."
His comments come just days after comedian John Oliver confronted Dustin Hoffman about a report of accusing him of groping and making sexually explicit comments to a 17-year-old production assistant in 1985.
Baldwin recently tweeted that Oliver, and fellow talk-show host Stephen Colbert, have turned their own shows into something resembling "grand juries" on the topic.
"A lot of people, by the way, they endorse that," he explained to Kelly. "They think that those hosts of those shows are not only within their rights, (but) it's very attractive or very necessary for them to be pressing this cause."
However Baldwin believes there's a danger in that, too.
"I just don't want to see people who are innocent get into trouble," he said.
In another recent tweet, Baldwin said that he didn't believe Hoffman, who has since apologized for the claim against him, was "malicious" in his actions.
"His humor, his sexualized behavior seems ridiculous and inappropriate now," the "Saturday Night Live" regular wrote. "But it was, to a degree, of its time."
That last point was something he stressed on the show Thursday.
"This is no excuse, but like 40 years ago there was kind of a way people had a sexualized byplay, a kind of fooling around that was wrong," he continued. "It was wrong then, but it seemed to be less problematic than it is now."
Alec Baldwin: I've heard Melania loves my Trump impersonationPlay Video - 5:47
Still, Baldwin believes that the problem of harassment in Hollywood is real and must be addressed.
"Things have to change and some people might get hurt," he said.